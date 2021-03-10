Kitewheel Launches Journey as a Service for the Mid-Market

Kitewheel, a provider of customer journey orchestration and analytics, today launched its Journey as a Service (JaaS) offering, an expansion of its services designed for mid-market businesses looking to deploy customer journey management tools for the first time.

Leveraging Kitewheel's advanced methodologies and technology, the JaaS offering helps companies guide customers from initial point of contact to points of engagement, purchase, service, and loyalty.

The Kitewheel JaaS offering will make journeys more accessible and tailored to mid-market organizations at different levels of CX maturity. Kitewheel has developed five JaaS packages, ranging from Essentials-1 offering, with just one journey, up to 1 million customers, and a suite of business rules and performance metrics, to the Enterprise level with unlimited journeys, users, and connections as well as system API access.