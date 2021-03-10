Stirista Acquires Venture Development Center
Stirista, a digital marketing, identity resolution, and authoritative data assets provider, has acquired Venture Development Center (VDC), a data marketplace provider. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The acquisition of VDC will help Stirista expand its identity solutions, which are the basis for its clients’ audience segmentation, CTV, email marketing, and programmatic programs. Additionally, VDC data contributors can maximize and monetize their data assets thru Stirista's Data Marketplace Exchange.
"We are excited to welcome the VDC team to Stirista as their unique data sources, consultative approach, and strategic thinking have been critical to helping their clients leverage big data," said Stirista CEO Ajay Gupta in a statement. "This is another important milestone for Stirista as we continue to expand our solutions to help brands provide more value to their customers and prospects. Matt Staudt has been a friend and mentor for the past decade, and I look forward to having him on our leadership team."
"Today's leading marketers rely on privacy compliant options for sourcing identity and customer data," said Matthew Staudt, CEO of VDC who will join Stirista as chief strategy officer, in a statement. "I am thrilled that the VDC mission and team will be able to continue to bridge the data gap for our new and existing clients with the Stirista identity and technology as its spine."
