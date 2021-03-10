Stirista Acquires Venture Development Center

Stirista, a digital marketing, identity resolution, and authoritative data assets provider, has acquired Venture Development Center (VDC), a data marketplace provider. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition of VDC will help Stirista expand its identity solutions, which are the basis for its clients’ audience segmentation, CTV, email marketing, and programmatic programs. Additionally, VDC data contributors can maximize and monetize their data assets thru Stirista's Data Marketplace Exchange.