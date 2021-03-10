-->
  • March 10, 2021

Traject Acquires Sendible

Traject, a provider of digital marketing tools backed by ASG, has acquired Sendible, a social media management platform. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"Sendible has become a market leader because of [founder Gavin Hammar's] vision, the team he's brought on, the product they have built, and the company's relentless focus on the customer," said Katelyn Sorensen, the new CEO of Sendible, in a statement. "The social media space is only continuing to grow. I've been a fan of Sendible from afar for a long time. I'm beyond excited to join an exceptional team and be part of this next phase of our innovation."

"Sendible and Traject share a similar strategy and vision, as well as a deep understanding of the social media space and the agency customer," said Alice Song, CEO of Traject, in a statement. "I'm excited to welcome Sendible into the Traject suite. The combination of experience, knowledge, and customer focus positions Traject and Sendible well for this next phase of growth."

