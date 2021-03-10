Translations.com Integrates GlobalLink Connect with inRiver

Translations.com has integrated its GlobalLink Connect with inRiver, allowing joint customers to leverage GlobalLink Connect's translation workflow management while creating and processing translation requests within the inRiver interface.

GlobalLink Connect for inRiver provides an all-in-one solution to initiate, automate, control, track, and complete the translation process. inRiver's product information management (PIM) system combines with GlobalLink Connect's extended localization workflow capabilities to create a plug-and-play solution.