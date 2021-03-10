Translations.com Integrates GlobalLink Connect with inRiver
Translations.com has integrated its GlobalLink Connect with inRiver, allowing joint customers to leverage GlobalLink Connect's translation workflow management while creating and processing translation requests within the inRiver interface.
GlobalLink Connect for inRiver provides an all-in-one solution to initiate, automate, control, track, and complete the translation process. inRiver's product information management (PIM) system combines with GlobalLink Connect's extended localization workflow capabilities to create a plug-and-play solution.
"As organizations expand into new marketplaces and geographies, accurately translated product data becomes a differentiator for brands to engage their buyers," said Gauri Chawla, vice president of global alliances and partners at inRiver, in a statement. "The integration with GlobalLink provides a powerful solution to solve common challenges of digital commerce."
"inRiver has been a trusted partner for over five years. Our newly enhanced GlobalLink inRiver integration will benefit joint customers by allowing them to scale up and translate large data sets more efficiently," Phil Shawe, president and CEO of TransPerfect, said in a statement.