Bidsopt Partners with Kochava Collective

Bidsopt, a programmatic demand-side platform provider, has partnered with the Kochava Collective, a mobile-first data marketplace, to provide marketers with enhanced affinity audiences, interest targeting, and audience demographics data.

With the partnership, Bidsopt's user traffic will be matched with more than 9 billion of the Kochava Collective's devices that are derived from real-world visits. This will give marketers knowledge about their customers' behavior and spending patterns.

"We're happy and excited to partner with the Kochava Collective to bring its unique audience capabilities to our DSP and make sure it helps our advertisers to achieve their goal with greater efficiency and control," said Jomith George, director of Bidsopt, in a statement. "As consumers' behavior changes over time, this insight is critical to any effective marketing campaign strategy."

Marketers can now choose Bidsopt as an activation partner from Kochava Collective's dashboard to activate the audience in Bidsopt DSP. Bidsopt also provides managed data activation services to its clients based on the marketing objectives of the campaign.