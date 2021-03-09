Zenreach Platform Attributes Online Ad Spend to Brick-and-Mortar Sales

Zenreach, a marketing solutions provider, today launched a platform that offers both online and in-store shopping attribution from online advertising.

The platform measures return on ad spend (ROAS), taking into account both online conversions and in-store traffic for holistic measurement and attribution. With point-of-sale integration, Zenreach can also identify the precise customer spend driven from marketing efforts or whether they spent at all.

Customer data can be segmented using campaign, location, specific ad creative, and time period as analyzers. Zenreach provides new map visuals depicting customer walk-throughs and revenue driven from ad campaigns in real time.

Foot traffic is measured using the store's guest WiFi signal to monitor when customers enter the store, using deterministic attribution rather than probabilistic models. This data can then be segmented to know which in-store customers saw their online marketing campaigns and which customers did not.