ON24 Introduces Virtual Conference Professional
ON24 today launched ON24 Virtual Conference Professional (Pro) for live and on-demand digital events.
Virtual Conference Pro helps marketers set up interactive, multisession, and multi-day global events for thousands of attendees.
Self-service templates and tools and expert support help set up comprehensive, large-scale events that include custom event tracks, multimedia content, and personalized attendee experiences. Interactive capabilities such as attendee networking, requesting a meeting or demo, chat, and surveys help marketing engage customers and track interest and buying readiness. Integration of audience engagement data with marketing automation tools and CRM also help prompt sales follow-up.
Virtual Conference Pro also provides security and integrations with the ON24 Digital Experience Platform, including ON24 Webcast Elite and ON24 Connect.
"Delivering personalized, interactive engagement at a much larger scale is a business priority," said Cynda Cover, events and tradeshow advisor senior at FIS, in a statement "With ON24, we can create the virtual environment we want and deliver the immersive digital experiences that best engage our customers."
"Events are core to our digital-first strategy and reaching global audiences," said Jack Foster, vice president of global demand generation and marketing operations at SurveyMonkey, in a statement. "ON24 allows us to create interactive experiences that enhance audience engagement and give us rich analytics and data to build stronger, lasting connections with our customers."
