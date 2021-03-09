ON24 Introduces Virtual Conference Professional

ON24 today launched ON24 Virtual Conference Professional (Pro) for live and on-demand digital events.

Virtual Conference Pro helps marketers set up interactive, multisession, and multi-day global events for thousands of attendees.

Self-service templates and tools and expert support help set up comprehensive, large-scale events that include custom event tracks, multimedia content, and personalized attendee experiences. Interactive capabilities such as attendee networking, requesting a meeting or demo, chat, and surveys help marketing engage customers and track interest and buying readiness. Integration of audience engagement data with marketing automation tools and CRM also help prompt sales follow-up.

Virtual Conference Pro also provides security and integrations with the ON24 Digital Experience Platform, including ON24 Webcast Elite and ON24 Connect.