Airslate Integrates SignNow with Microsoft Business Apps

airSlate, a provider of business automation solutions, has made its e-signature solution signNow available across the Microsoft cloud, including within Microsoft Teams, Microsoft Dynamics 365, and Microsoft Azure.

The signNow integration allows Microsoft users to electronically manage and sign documents directly in Dynamics 365, Teams, and Microsoft Power Automate.

"We tremendously value our global relationship with Microsoft and are excited to expand the signNow offering across the Microsoft cloud to bring a leading, efficient e-signature solution to the modern workforce," said Scott Owen, vice president of business development and channel at airSlate, in a statement. "Our mission is to offer seamless, user-friendly solutions that empower users to focus more on what they love to do. We believe in the power and reach of our relationship with Microsoft to help businesses modernize in a remote-work-enabled, digital-first world." "Solutions like signNow help our customers be more efficient and collaborative in a secure way. This is particularly important for today's increasingly remote workforce," said Christine Alford, director of the Microsoft commercial marketplace.

signNow is part of the airSlate Business Cloud, a full suite of tools for modernizing work processes, such as creating and editing PDFs, electronically signing and sending documents, and digitally transforming business operations through no-code automation.

signNow is available on Microsoft AppSource and Azure Marketplace and; is co-sell ready via Microsoft field sellers. The signNow mobile signature app is available on both iOS and Android.