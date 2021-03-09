Adwanted Acquires Mediatel

Adwanted Group has acquired Mediatel, an advertising technology provider. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"Integrating Mediatel into Adwanted Group is a way for us to pursue our business goal of providing the media industry with a global standard," said Adwanted Group CEO Emmanuel Debuyck in a statement. "Being in France and the United States is obviously a good starting point, but playing on a global stage also requires a strong footprint in the [United Kingdom] before any further development. We are now in three of the largest advertising markets in the world."

"Exploiting the future potential of the company with a strong strategic international partner is a real opportunity for the entire management team," said Greg Grimmer, CEO of Mediatel, in a statement. "Mediatel has a strong and talented management team, many of whom have been with the company for several years. We are all excited about the new opportunities that this alliance brings to our staff and customers."