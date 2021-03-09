-->
  • March 9, 2021

Aniview Adds CTV, OTT to Its Advertising Platform

Aniview, a provider of ad-serving solutions for publishers, has added connected TV (CTV) and over-the-top (OTT) capabilities to its video-content-management and monetization platform.

Aniview's CTV and OTT technology enables the ad-server content player and advertisement player to ingest ads while video content is streaming. The platform includes a video ad-player, mobile apps development kit, seamless header bidding integration, high-performance ad server, marketplace, and server-side ad insertion, all in addition to the CTV/OTT dynamic auction.

"We are excited to share this new complex and robust technology at Aniview," said Alon Carmel, CEO of Aniview, in a statement. "We had been pushing forward CTV/OTT monetization for the last three years, and the timing couldn't be more perfect to deploy it. The demand for video content and monetization has grown exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic, and we're thrilled to address it head on with our platform."

CRM Covers
Free
for qualified subscribers
Subscribe Now Current Issue Past Issues

Related Articles

Aniview Partners with White Ops to Combat Video Ad Fraud

02 Feb 2021

The Aniview/White Ops partnership helps publishers and advertising networks protect inventory with White Ops Advertising Integrity via Aniview's platform.

Best Practices Series
CRM Web Events
Reports & Research