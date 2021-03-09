Aniview Adds CTV, OTT to Its Advertising Platform

Aniview, a provider of ad-serving solutions for publishers, has added connected TV (CTV) and over-the-top (OTT) capabilities to its video-content-management and monetization platform.

Aniview's CTV and OTT technology enables the ad-server content player and advertisement player to ingest ads while video content is streaming. The platform includes a video ad-player, mobile apps development kit, seamless header bidding integration, high-performance ad server, marketplace, and server-side ad insertion, all in addition to the CTV/OTT dynamic auction.