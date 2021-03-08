Zyprr Launches ZipperHQ Video Messaging Platform

Zyprr today launched ZipperHQ a video messaging solution that allows users to create, share and analyze personalized video content over email, text, or social channels.

"During the peak of the pandemic, people had email fatigue, and I had customers coming to me asking if there was an easy way to record and send video messages to their client base. They wanted the functionality and ease of YouTube and MailChimp but combined in one easy-to-use application," said Depankar Neogi, founder of ZipperHQ, in a statement. "Not only does ZipperHQ do the record-and-send piece, but the analytics and notification features we added make it a must-have tool for anyone needing to zero in on your next buyer quickly."

ZipperHQ users can create videos right from their phones or web browsers. The ZipperHQ Chrome extension provides integrated video with screen capture right inside Gmail. It also allows users to upload pre-made videos, create a video library, use prebuilt templates, customize email templates, and track video analytics.