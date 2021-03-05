PowerChord Adds Lead Analytics

PowerChord, a provider of cloud-based performance marketing technology, has launched the Lead Analytics Module in its Platform Command Center.

PowerChord Lead Analytics visually gather, store and filter lead data collected by the platform. It offers an overview of leads through visuals broken down by type, status, time, network activity, and geography. The dashboard outlines the progression of leads through the sales funnel, where they are coming from on company sites, how they trend over time, which organizations in companies are receiving them, and where leads derive from geographically.