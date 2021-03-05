Wisetail Launches Learning Experience Platform for Social Communities
Wisetail has launched Learning Experience Platform (LXP) to help companies increase engagement and learning through online social communities.
Wisetail's LXP expands its learning management system (LMS) by providing a personalized, social and online learning experience for employees, customers, and partners.
The LXP will offer a wide range of new social features, including the following:
- Gamification and points;
- Likes, comments and shares;
- User contributions;
- Content curation and personalization;
- Configurable and custom pages;
- Creative content creation;
- Multimedia and embedded content;
- Digital ecosystem integrations and single sign-on (SSO);
- Top-to-bottom branding and design;
- Enhanced user profiles; and
- Multi-way communications.
"Building a brand community is the necessary driving force to 2021 and beyond," said Ali Knapp, president of Wisetail, in a statement. "As the remote work era continues, digital transformation and digital engagement are vital to bringing people, workplaces, and corporate ecosystems closer together. Even if your business has competing sellers, partners, or vendors, building a brand community is increasingly the key to success."