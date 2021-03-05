Wisetail Launches Learning Experience Platform for Social Communities

Wisetail has launched Learning Experience Platform (LXP) to help companies increase engagement and learning through online social communities.

Wisetail's LXP expands its learning management system (LMS) by providing a personalized, social and online learning experience for employees, customers, and partners.

The LXP will offer a wide range of new social features, including the following:

Gamification and points;

Likes, comments and shares;

User contributions;

Content curation and personalization;

Configurable and custom pages;

Creative content creation;

Multimedia and embedded content;

Digital ecosystem integrations and single sign-on (SSO);

Top-to-bottom branding and design;

Enhanced user profiles; and

Multi-way communications.