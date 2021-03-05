RRD Launches Suite of 3D Solutions

R.R. Donnelley & Sons, a provider of marketing and business communications, has launched a suite of 3D solutions for manufacturers and retailers that features modeling, animation, rendering, and interactive experiences, which enables simulations and digital prototyping with augmented reality (AR) and mixed reality (MR).

"It's no longer enough to have a solid product, service, or solution. Today, companies must create experiences that are just as exciting, memorable, and innovative as the goods and services they are selling," said Kiran Shankar, president of RRD GO Creative, in a statement. "As businesses pivot from a product-centric to a customer-centric mindset, RRD's 3D solutions will capitalize on smarter, faster networks and advanced technology to provide deeper levels of engagement from concept to customer."

RRD's 3D solutions enable benefits in multiple areas, including in-store shopping, manufacturing, marketing, supply chains, and e-learning.