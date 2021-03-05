Smart Choice Communications Offers Smart Contact Center

Smart Choice Communications (SCC) has launched Smart Contact Center, a fully customizable, cloud-based contact center that allows companies to manage customer interactions across various channels, such as live chat, direct phone calls, or SMS messaging.
The Smart Contact Center offers fully customized reports and real-time analytics, omnichannel, sentiment analysis, and CRM integrations, as well as on-site installation and training and Microsoft Teams integration.
"Given the single-point-of-contact approach, SCC has its finger on the pulse of what businesses need to help their customer base without the lengthy wait times that are too often associated with a service call," said Jarrett Wolfe, CEO of Smart Choice Communications, in a statement. "Time is money, so that makes us a phenomenal resource for the technology needs of businesses worldwide. Our dedication to keeping an optimal customer experience as the focus of everything we do has paid off. We are one of the largest award-winning unified communications providers in the industry."