WP Engine Launches Atlas

WP Engine, a WordPress technology company, today announced Atlas, its headless WordPress product line.

"Headless solutions are absolutely the future of enterprise WordPress, yet there isn't one end-to-end solution out there that includes the dynamic Node.js layer, the static CDN layer, and the headless content management systems (CMS) layer in one package," said Jason Cohen, founder and chief technology officer of WP Engine, in a statement. "That's why we created Atlas. Using the modern frameworks they prefer, developers can build personalized, omnichannel experiences integrated with back ends at the speed normally reserved for static brochure sites. Marketers maintain critical publishing functionality lacking in other headless [content management systems] like post previews, SEO optimizations, and pages they can control. With Atlas, developers aren't forced to choose between incredible site performance and dynamic experiences. And they can keep the open-source CMS platform that drives 40 percent of the web, now upgraded to support developers' modern architecture. It's the best of all worlds."