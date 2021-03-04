Neustar Introduces TRUSTID Decisions

Neustar, an information services and technology company, is launching TRUSTID Decisions, a suite of decisioning solutions offering automated access to optimized customer contact and channel behavior data for outbound communications.

The TRUSTID Decisions solutions suite will integrate into existing outreach systems, overlaying unique contact or channel behavior data and identifying when and how to best reach contacts.

SmartDial will be the first TRUSTID Decisions solution released. SmartText and SmartEmail decisioning capabilities will follow in the second half of the year.

Neustar TRUSTID Decisions uses both internal and customer-provided data to automatically inform contact systems of the correct people to reach and the best time, channel, phone number, or email address by which to reach them. To deliver this service, companies send their daily contact strategy files to Neustar, which then incorporates the customer contact intelligence data and interfaces directly with the company's contact center system.