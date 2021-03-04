Jove Launches Creative Insights for Marketers

Marketing technology startup Jove has released Creative Insights, an insights platform that sheds a light on the outcomes of marketers' creative work.

Jove delivers tools to collect and view ads from all media channels; organize them based on channel-specific, cross-channel, and custom metrics; and uncover patterns in outcomes using automated and user-curated tags

"Jove was founded on the understanding that the best marketing has always relied on stand-out creative to connect with consumers," said company Founder and CEO David Atchison in a statement. "To succeed in a privacy-first era, marketers need tools that help them embrace that philosophy, not by giving up on data as a source of insight but by looking at it differently. Essentially, the industry will need new ways to understand how and why creative concepts resonate, because behavioral data will be less available. Broad, thematic creative insights will provide the creative compass to connect with an audience. Insights from the performance of creative ideas will take the place of tracking consumers."

Jove's Creative Insights platform includes the following:

A holistic, cross-channel view of all ad media in one platform;

Rules-based and automated tagging;

Analysis of best and worst performing groups of ads and their common creative characteristics;

Leaderboards ranking ads that share attributes, across any metric, over time;

The ability to sort best and worst performing ads by any metric across media channels;

The ability to see how audiences and ads in marketing channels relate to one another and can be used to support the customer journey;

Scatterplot graphs to compare clusters of ads across any dimension; and

Time-dimensioned leaderboards to see which percentage of audiences saw which message at which time.