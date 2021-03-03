Mitto Adds Google Business Messages

Mitto, a provider of communications solutions, has added Google Business Messages, to its platform.

The addition of Google Business Messages to the Mitto platform gives companies a private messaging choice, allowing them to communicate with customers directly within Google Search and Maps.

"Most consumer discovery happens within Google, so it's absolutely critical that brands are equipped to communicate within these channels or risk losing customers if their journey requires additional steps to engage," said Andrea Giacomini, CEO of Mitto, in a statement. "With Google Business Messages, Mitto arms businesses of all sizes with the ability to connect with customers early in their journey and in preferred channels they're comfortable with. Mitto now offers one of the most robust and complete omnichannel communications platforms that enables brands to reach today's customers wherever they are and whenever they want."

Mitto's omnichannel solutions enable companies to communicate with customers across SMS (including Verified SMS by Google), chat apps, RCS, voice, and two-way communications across WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, SMS and more within a single pre-built, no-code platform.