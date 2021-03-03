Sitecore Acquires Boxever and Four51
Sitecore, a provider of digital experience management software, is acquiring Boxever, a cloud-based customer data platform provider, and and Four51, an e-commerce solutions provider. Financial terms of the deals were not disclosed.
Integrating Boxever's and Four51's technologies with Sitecore's digital marketing solutions will offer an integrated content-to-commerce, SaaS-based DXP. This solution will enable businesses to deliver real-time, personalized digital experiences across the buying cycle.
Boxever's CDP provides a 360-degree view of customers, advanced segmentation, real-time decisioning, and experimentation. The new capabilities expand and enhance Sitecore’s customer intelligence and AI-driven personalization tools to capture, unify, and activate customer data and deliver personalized experiences at scale.
Four51's e-commerce platform complements Sitecore's B2C commerce capabilities.
"Our mission is to disrupt the digital experience market and these acquisitions will extend our leadership position. Sitecore's innovative digital experience platform spanning content-to-commerce provides companies with the flexibility and agility necessary to keep pace with changing demands ensuring they seize the digital opportunity to strengthen consumer connections. We're thrilled to welcome the Boxever and Four51 teams to Sitecore and together, we'll shape the future of digital engagement," said Steve Tzikakis, CEO of Sitecore, in a statement.
"Joining forces with Sitecore creates a disruptive proposition that will redefine what's possible for the industry, enabling organizations of all sizes to create seamless, data-driven experiences in any channel. We're proud of what we've accomplished at Boxever through the contribution of our employees and partners, and we're looking forward to this next chapter," said David O'Flanagan, CEO of Boxever, in a statement.
"We share a vision with Sitecore to help our customers succeed in a digital-first world. Our employees and partners have worked tirelessly to provide organizations with a seamless, future-proof way to deliver innovative e-commerce experiences that help brands seize the digital opportunity, and this next stage is a testament to our focus on excellence," said Mark Johnson, CEO of Four51, in a statement.
