Sitecore Acquires Boxever and Four51

Sitecore, a provider of digital experience management software, is acquiring Boxever, a cloud-based customer data platform provider, and and Four51, an e-commerce solutions provider. Financial terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Integrating Boxever's and Four51's technologies with Sitecore's digital marketing solutions will offer an integrated content-to-commerce, SaaS-based DXP. This solution will enable businesses to deliver real-time, personalized digital experiences across the buying cycle.

Boxever's CDP provides a 360-degree view of customers, advanced segmentation, real-time decisioning, and experimentation. The new capabilities expand and enhance Sitecore’s customer intelligence and AI-driven personalization tools to capture, unify, and activate customer data and deliver personalized experiences at scale.

Four51's e-commerce platform complements Sitecore's B2C commerce capabilities.