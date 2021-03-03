Agilysys Launches Loyalty & Promotions as Part of Agilysys Engage

Agilysys, a provider of hospitality software and services, has launched the Loyalty & Promotions module as part of Agilysys Engage, its integrated set of guest engagement solutions.

Agilysys Engage's Loyalty & Promotions helps operators that don't have their own loyalty solutions increase guest wallet share through repeat visits while leveraging guest preferences for targeted promotions and offers.

The module, which integrates with other Agilysys and third-party solutions, includes the following capabilities:

Support for multiple guest types, such as individuals, families, groups, or corporate accounts;

Program tiers to recognize frequent or high-spending patrons;

Targeted guest promotions that leverage guest data collected at all points of guest interaction;

Flexible accrual and redemption options like QR codes and RFID/MSR cards by tier level, outlet type, in multiple bucket types, and with unique expiration rules;

Automated coupon programs; and

A self-service guest loyalty portal that allows guests to manage their own point redemption and accrual preferences from anywhere.