Alchemer Launches Customer Engagement for Sales
Alchemer (formerly SurveyGizmo) a provider of customer experience and voice of the customer technology, has launched Customer Engagement for Sales to help sales teams create a customer-centric selling model, integrating the voice of prospects and customers into hyper-personalized messaging.
With Alchemer Customer Engagement for Sales, sales teams can capture customer feedback at defined stages throughout the customer relationship. Complete captured relationship data and customer feedback are immediately recorded in a CRM, delivering feedback to customer-facing team members. Communications within the solution are pre-configured and in a single location including workflows. Everything is scalable and can be personalized by individual sales personnel.
"I've spent much of my career in sales leadership positions, and I wish this solution existed much sooner," said Mary Beth Addison, senior vice president of sales at Alchemer, in a statement."The Alchemer Customer Engagement for Sales solution empowers sales teams to collect the information needed to understand the unique voices of their prospects and customers to take action and move forward quickly. Business customers want to be treated as individuals. This solution makes that possible."
"Transformation to a customer-centric organization involves both cultural and technical shifts," said Ryan Tamminga, vice president of customer success at Alchemer, in a statement. "This solution immediately helps organizations to create hyper-personalized communications that will strengthen both customer relationships and the customer journey."