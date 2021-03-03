Alchemer Launches Customer Engagement for Sales

Alchemer (formerly SurveyGizmo) a provider of customer experience and voice of the customer technology, has launched Customer Engagement for Sales to help sales teams create a customer-centric selling model, integrating the voice of prospects and customers into hyper-personalized messaging.

With Alchemer Customer Engagement for Sales, sales teams can capture customer feedback at defined stages throughout the customer relationship. Complete captured relationship data and customer feedback are immediately recorded in a CRM, delivering feedback to customer-facing team members. Communications within the solution are pre-configured and in a single location including workflows. Everything is scalable and can be personalized by individual sales personnel.