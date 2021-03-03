Upland Acquires BlueVenn

Upland Software has acquired BlueVenn, a cloud-based customer data platform provider, for roughly $54 million.

With a unified consumer database sitting at the center of Upland’s CXM product suite, customers can reach their consumers via email, mobile application, SMS, or online.

"BlueVenn is a highly strategic acquisition and a big step forward for Upland in the customer experience category," said Jack McDonald, chairman and CEO of Upland, in a statement. "Centralizing customer data has been a persistent challenge for enterprises since today's digital consumer uses text, email, mobile applications, and websites to interact with the brands, products, and services they love. BlueVenn will sit at the center of our Customer Experience Management (CXM) offering and deliver a single view of the customer that will drive better engagement across every digital channel."

"Over the last seven years, BlueVenn and Upland have built a very successful partnership, integrating our technologies to provide incredible value to our mutual customers. By now joining Upland, we are helping marketers around the globe elevate their customer engagement capabilities," said Steve Klin, CEO of BlueVenn, in a statement. "I'm proud of what the BlueVenn team has built and look forward to the next evolution of this market at Upland."