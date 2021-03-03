SearchUnify Launches Customer Support Suite

SearchUnify, a unified cognitive search platform provider, has launched a suite of apps for customer support and self-service experiences.

"It's a natural and strategic evolution of the platform and applications and not a cosmetic rebranding exercise," said Alok Ramsisaria, CEO of Grazitti Interactive, SearchUnify's parent company, in a statement. "We have been combining our decades of experience and expertise in customer support for maximizing outcomes in terms of information findability, customer self-service, agent efficiency, collaboration, knowledge management, and predictive support. We're now making our offerings more flexible and scalable."

"We've always strived to future-proof customer support and self-service experiences. Our new approach and AI-fueled apps are flexible, easily scalable, and endeavor to fit various customer support use cases," said Vishal Sharma, chief technology officer of SearchUnify, in a statement. "Each of the apps offered by SearchUnify is a stride toward the future of support and self-service interactions and has something for everyone in the team, from agents, community managers, knowledge workers, support managers to customers. This ultimately serves to support organizations’ ever-growing appetite for maximum returns in the minimum time frame."