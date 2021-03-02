Observe.AI Launches Agent Performance & Coaching Suite
Observe.AI, a provider of artificial intelligence for contact centers, today introduced AI-powered Agent Performance & Coaching.
Observe.AI uses AI and automation to give 100 percent visibility into agent performance data.
"The pandemic has accelerated contact center technology adoption as brands come to see agents as the frontline of their customer experience. Operators are investing in cloud and AI and rethinking the way they offer workforce engagement," said Swapnil Jain, co-founder and CEO of Observe.AI, in a statement. "This marks an inflection point for the CX market. There is an entirely new untapped data layer for brands to chart their customer experience via agent interactions. Powered by AI-first companies like Observe, we will see the contact center evolve from a cost center to a revenue opportunity center in the next decade.
Agent Performance & Coaching features include the following:
- Real-Time Agent Performance Dashboard to automatically identify top and bottom-performing agents, prioritize coaching for agents that need help the fastest, and celebrate top performers;
- Missed Opportunities, to identify the skills agents need to improve;
- Coaching Tags & Reports, to automatically track campaign success and connect coaching conversations to operational metrics;
- Coaching Forms with customized templates; and
- Centralized Documentation, to showcase what has been done to make agents successful and track the development of each agent.
Observe.AI's Agent Performance & Coaching coaching capabilities are already used by more than 160 companies to monitor compliance, increase customer satisfaction, track product and marketing campaigns, generate revenue via agent upsells, and increase operational efficiency. Many of these companies have reported a fourfold increase in the number of coaching sessions managers and supervisors completed over a three-month period. This is a direct result of Observe.AI's machine learning and automation capabilities, which include voice transcription, sentiment analysis, and recommendation engines.;
"Before Observe.AI, our [quality assurance specialists] would have to manually review interactions and pull trends for coaching, often weeks after the interaction took place," said Neal Topf, CEO of Callzilla, in a statement. "Now, we can get an interactive snapshot of agent performance and immediately improve performance via interactive, relevant feedback."
"Success is when our agents are independent and comfortable with our clients and they're given the right feedback to excel in their roles," said Vincent Trotter, vice president of quality at National Debt Relief, in a statement. "Working with Observe.AI helped us better train our agents, unlock performance trends, and put that knowledge back in front of agents to service clients better for higher CSAT scores."
Related Articles
Observe.AI Partners with UJET
12 Jan 2021
Observe.AI has become the first workforce optimization solution provider in the UJET partner ecosystem.
Observe.AI and Microsoft Team Up on Contact Center AI
02 Feb 2021
Observe.AI's platform is now available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace and AppSource.