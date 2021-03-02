Observe.AI Launches Agent Performance & Coaching Suite

Observe.AI, a provider of artificial intelligence for contact centers, today introduced AI-powered Agent Performance & Coaching.

Observe.AI uses AI and automation to give 100 percent visibility into agent performance data.

"The pandemic has accelerated contact center technology adoption as brands come to see agents as the frontline of their customer experience. Operators are investing in cloud and AI and rethinking the way they offer workforce engagement," said Swapnil Jain, co-founder and CEO of Observe.AI, in a statement. "This marks an inflection point for the CX market. There is an entirely new untapped data layer for brands to chart their customer experience via agent interactions. Powered by AI-first companies like Observe, we will see the contact center evolve from a cost center to a revenue opportunity center in the next decade.

Agent Performance & Coaching features include the following:

Real-Time Agent Performance Dashboard to automatically identify top and bottom-performing agents, prioritize coaching for agents that need help the fastest, and celebrate top performers;

Missed Opportunities, to identify the skills agents need to improve;

Coaching Tags & Reports, to automatically track campaign success and connect coaching conversations to operational metrics;

Coaching Forms with customized templates; and

Centralized Documentation, to showcase what has been done to make agents successful and track the development of each agent.

Observe.AI's Agent Performance & Coaching coaching capabilities are already used by more than 160 companies to monitor compliance, increase customer satisfaction, track product and marketing campaigns, generate revenue via agent upsells, and increase operational efficiency. Many of these companies have reported a fourfold increase in the number of coaching sessions managers and supervisors completed over a three-month period. This is a direct result of Observe.AI's machine learning and automation capabilities, which include voice transcription, sentiment analysis, and recommendation engines.;