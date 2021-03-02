DISQO Partners with Research Results

Consumer insights platform provider DISQO and Research Results, a company delivering strategy, technology, and project management solutions for research initiatives, today announced a programming partnership to help clients maximize DISQO's first-party consumer panel.

"We've been solving clients' research problems for more than 30 years and have witnessed many changes over that time. DISQO's huge, 100 percent first-party audience consistently delivers the data accuracy and quality our clients deserve, and this fits with our mission to solve researchers' problems with maximum efficiency,"said John Zarrella, president of Research Results, in a statement. "Our partnership is a natural because our companies share a commitment to the highest quality insights supported by superior services."

"Across many successful collaborations with our shared clients, Research Results distinguished themselves by their customer centricity and white glove managed services," said Armen Adjemian, CEO of DISQO, in a statement. "We're very pleased to formalize and grow our relationship through this partnership so more clients tap into our audience efficiently and seamlessly and get the timely and actionable insights they need."