PandaDoc Launches PandaDoc Forms

PandaDoc today introduced PandaDoc Forms, allowing users to create forms with the same document editor for creating other business documents, including quotes, proposals, and contracts.

PandaDoc Forms can be used to collect signatures and data by embedding the app on a website or sharing it via direct link. It includes a library of form templates. Users can also capture credit card payments through existing integrations with PayPal and Stripe and know when forms have been completed with real-time email notifications.