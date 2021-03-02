-->
  • March 2, 2021

PandaDoc Launches PandaDoc Forms

PandaDoc today introduced PandaDoc Forms, allowing users to create forms with the same document editor for creating other business documents, including quotes, proposals, and contracts.

PandaDoc Forms can be used to collect signatures and data by embedding the app on a website or sharing it via direct link. It includes a library of form templates. Users can also capture credit card payments through existing integrations with PayPal and Stripe and know when forms have been completed with real-time email notifications.

CRM Covers
Free
for qualified subscribers
Subscribe Now Current Issue Past Issues
Best Practices Series
CRM Web Events
Reports & Research