Trendline Interactive Acquires LeadMD

Trendline Interactive, a marketing agency and consultancy, has acquired fellow agency and consultancy LeadMD. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

"The lines between B2C and B2B have been blurring for years. Our customers need to form effective conversations with buyers on a human level, across buying paradigms," said Justin Gray, founder and CEO of LeadMD, who will assume responsibility for the company's sales, marketing, and business development, said in a statement. "By joining Trendline, we are stepping ahead of this paradigm shift in the market to create one centralized consultancy. Our unified mission focuses on empowering customers orchestration of buyer engagement across marketing, sales, and customer success, whether they go to market via B2B, B2C or a blend of both."

"The Trendline team looks forward to working in lockstep with the LeadMD team to ensure our joint customers' success," said Morgan Stewart, CEO of Trendline, in a statement. "With our two organizations coming together and complementing each other's strengths, we're positioned to support our customers through enhanced business and service offerings to meet the unique demands of the B2C and B2B markets."