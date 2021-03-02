GettinLocal Launches Contactless In-Destination Platform for Hotels

GettinLocal has launched the Hotel Partner Program and a contactless in-destination platform for hotels to engage with guests.

Both iOS and Android compatible, the new platform allows hotel guests to explore, discover, and book activities, amenities, and services inside the hotel and locally. The smart platform changes information as the guests move to different locations using geofence technology

"GettinLocal provides hotels with massive opportunity in many categories with its first-of-kind features," said Liz Gilbert, senior vice president of revenue and partnerships, at GettinLocal, in a statement. "Our cloud-based and geofence technologies give hotels a new way to customize their communications with guests, while creating direct revenue opportunities. The platform is highly efficient, fully automated, and easy to navigate, all while providing guests with unprecedented hyper-local discovery that is dynamic and completely on-demand. GettinLocal is the most relevant discovery and booking platform available in hotel and travel technology."

To get started, guests download the free GettinLocal app at a hotel by scanning its QR code. This instantly enrolls the guest in the hotel's online loyalty dashboard. The hotel can pre-program scheduled push alerts ranging from 30 minutes up to 24 hours. Guests are routed to a designated landing page that asks them to join a Loyalty Program or visit the restaurant, spa or other location on the hotel property.

GettinLocal provides its hotel partners with the following: