Elastic Path and Myplanet Introduce Composable Commerce Solutions

Elastic Path, a provider of e-commerce software, and Myplanet, a digital experience agency, are launching six digital commerce solutions across web, mobile, marketplace, chat, social, and retail touchpoints.

These Pre-Composed Solutions combine headless, API, and microservices-powered commerce platform from Elastic Path; out-of-the-box integrations with Amplience, Algolia, Dynamic Yield, Segment, and Google Analytics; and pre-built business capabilities in a unified solution available in the Composable Commerce Hub,

The six Pre-Composed Solutions from Elastic Path and Myplanet can be used individually or together. They include a Design Studio that simplifies personalization according to company guidelines and creative needs.