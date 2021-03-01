Elastic Path and Myplanet Introduce Composable Commerce Solutions
Elastic Path, a provider of e-commerce software, and Myplanet, a digital experience agency, are launching six digital commerce solutions across web, mobile, marketplace, chat, social, and retail touchpoints.
These Pre-Composed Solutions combine headless, API, and microservices-powered commerce platform from Elastic Path; out-of-the-box integrations with Amplience, Algolia, Dynamic Yield, Segment, and Google Analytics; and pre-built business capabilities in a unified solution available in the Composable Commerce Hub,
The six Pre-Composed Solutions from Elastic Path and Myplanet can be used individually or together. They include a Design Studio that simplifies personalization according to company guidelines and creative needs.
"Due to the inherent complexity of stitching together headless, API, and microservices-based solutions into a business-ready application, these technologies have only been accessible to the most digitally mature organizations," said Tiffany Spizzo, vice president of global channel and alliances at Elastic Path, in a statement. "Finally, any D2C brand can leverage the benefits of a modern tech stack without needing to take on any of the complexity previously associated with these modern technologies."
"We partnered with Elastic Path to build these Pre-Composed Solutions with the needs of content-driven D2C brands in mind," said Everett Zufelt, vice president of product at Myplanet, in a statement. "Now brands will be able to rapidly deliver unique, content-rich digital commerce experiences across any touchpoint with ease."