3Fiftynine Releases Repleye for Twilio Flex

3Fiftynine, a provider of contact center solutions, has launched repleye for Twilio Flex, an email management solution powered by Twilio Flex and SendGrid.

"We are impressed with the power of Twilio Flex to provide the highest flexibility for solution providers while providing trust and reliability for enterprise contact centers," said Bert Laker, senior product lead 3Fiftynine, in a statement. "The decision to extend Twilio Flex with email management capabilities was a no-brainer. Twilio Flex is truly the only platform flexible enough to adapt to new channels fast. We believe that agents should provide best-of-class service, all from a single efficient solution."

repleye empowers agents to handle emails like other channels with email templates and previews, workspace, and automated responses, while combining SendGrid’s reliability to deliver emails, Twilio Flex to efficiently route conversations, and 3Fiftynine’s best practices for email management.