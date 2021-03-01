MediaMath Integrates SOURCE with LiveIntent's nonID

MediaMath, an advertising technology company, and LiveIntent, providers of a marketing platform powered by email addresses, today announced the integration of LiveIntent's nonID into MediaMath's SOURCE digital media ecosystem.

With the integration of LiveIntent into SOURCE, MediaMath will enable companies to deliver personalized advertising without third-party cookies within LiveIntent's email exchange and on the open web using LiveIntent's identifier, nonID. The integration works across devices, channels and platforms, and bridges to other Identity solutions, in addition to serving as an attribution tool through MediaMath's ConnectedID.