MediaMath Integrates SOURCE with LiveIntent's nonID
MediaMath, an advertising technology company, and LiveIntent, providers of a marketing platform powered by email addresses, today announced the integration of LiveIntent's nonID into MediaMath's SOURCE digital media ecosystem.
With the integration of LiveIntent into SOURCE, MediaMath will enable companies to deliver personalized advertising without third-party cookies within LiveIntent's email exchange and on the open web using LiveIntent's identifier, nonID. The integration works across devices, channels and platforms, and bridges to other Identity solutions, in addition to serving as an attribution tool through MediaMath's ConnectedID.
"The industry's approach to addressability—the ability to orchestrate and measure digital ads such that it performs for marketers enough to pay publishers enough— is evolving quickly," said Joe Zawadzki, founder and CEO of MediaMath, in a statement. "The completion of LiveIntent's nonID integration into SOURCE helps our clients scale their cookieless reach and connects their advertising and marketing strategies across funnel and format."
"LiveIntent developed the nonID as a way to connect to the ecosystem on your terms," said Matt Keiser founder and CEO of LiveIntent, in a statement. "We know every company has their preferred ID that they use to connect to people data. Our partnership with MediaMath allows this framework to align with everyone's proprietary approach to empower marketers and advertisers to connect their people data to first-party and third-party data."
