Salesmsg Launches Landline Texting
Salesmsg today released landline texting for sales, marketing, and support professionals.
Landline users can now text-enable office numbers to receive text messages and respond from the Salesmsg web app, iOS, Android, and Chrome Browser Extension, without switching numbers or phone carriers.
"It won't be long before everyone expects every number to be text-enabled, including your landline," said Chris Brisson, founder and CEO of Salesmsg, in a statement. "If you've had the same phone number for years, your customers know it and want to text it. Now they can."
To make landline phones capable of receiving text messages via Salesmsg, business just need to do the following:
- Enter an eligible landline number to verify ownership;
- Authorize Salesmsg to send & receive SMS and MMS; and
- Assign the landline as a shared inbox or personal number.
"Once a landline is enabled, most businesses start receiving incoming texts almost immediately," Brisson said. "They're usually shocked when they see that their customers have been trying to text them for years. Their eyes light up with the new opportunities for customer engagement and growth."
