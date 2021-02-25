DeepTarget Partners with MDT
DeepTarget, a provider of data mining and business intelligence for financial institutions, has extended its partnership with Member Driven Technologies (MDT), bringing DeepTarget's Digital Experience Platform (DXP) and 3D StoryTeller to all digital platforms supported by MDT.
Allowing users of MDT's products to leverage DeepTarget's DXP enables credit unions to engage members throughout their digital banking journeys with personalized messaging and smart, immersive financial stories. DeepTarget's DXP now includes 3D StoryTeller with discoverable AI-powered financial stories and built-in predictive campaigns, enabling financial institutions to match targeted offers, financial fitness information, onboarding information, and relevant community messaging to consumers based on specific financial life stages.
"We are excited to see the technical innovations of 3D StoryTeller, Predictive Campaigns, and the investment in APIs and openness from DeepTarget," said Carla Bettens, senior manager of product management at MDT, in a statement. "Extending our partnership enables us to bring these enhancements to our credit union clients, providing a more seamless, personalized digital banking experience for members. We are committed to working with partners like DeepTarget who prioritize openness and are dedicated to constantly improving the services and solutions they offer."
"We are grateful for our extended partnership with MDT and their support of the value of personalized engagements within digital banking and other apps," said Jill Homan, president of DeepTarget, in a statement. "With this partnership expansion, MDT is focused on increasing the returns for credit unions by enabling the combination of our AI-powered engagement technology and modern digital banking platforms. In today's challenging times, relevant consumer engagement in a trusted, non-invasive way is paramount."
Members Exchange Credit Union became the first MDT client to add 3D StoryTeller to its marketing and member engagement repertoire. "We have had terrific results from DeepTarget, and we see 3D StoryTeller adding a whole new user experience and considerable value to our member communications," said Misty Munn, vice president of marketing at Members Exchange Credit Union, in a statement. "As more of our members bank digitally, it is critical to us that we engage with them in a human-digital personalized manner with relevant messages and offers."
