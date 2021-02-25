DeepTarget Partners with MDT

DeepTarget, a provider of data mining and business intelligence for financial institutions, has extended its partnership with Member Driven Technologies (MDT), bringing DeepTarget's Digital Experience Platform (DXP) and 3D StoryTeller to all digital platforms supported by MDT.

Allowing users of MDT's products to leverage DeepTarget's DXP enables credit unions to engage members throughout their digital banking journeys with personalized messaging and smart, immersive financial stories. DeepTarget's DXP now includes 3D StoryTeller with discoverable AI-powered financial stories and built-in predictive campaigns, enabling financial institutions to match targeted offers, financial fitness information, onboarding information, and relevant community messaging to consumers based on specific financial life stages.