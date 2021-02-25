Actian Launches Customer 360 Solution on Its Avalanche Analytics Service

Actian, a provider of hybrid cloud data analytics, launched a Customer 360 analytics solution built on its Avalanche hybrid cloud data warehouse.

"Organizations need to react quickly to changes in buyer behavior, but data silos and the lack of strategic, easy-to-use analytical tools are holding them back," said Vikas Mathur, senior vice president of products at Actian, in a statement. "Actian's Customer 360 Real-Time Analytics solution running on our Avalanche service bridges the gap, giving workers of all technical abilities valuable tools they can use to harness existing data sources to generate actionable insight in the business moment."

Actian Customer 360 analytics enables companies using the Avalanche cloud service to personalize the customer experience through micro-segmentation, holistic customer profiles, next-best action recommendations, and market basket analysis. It also includes campaign optimization and churn analysis.

Actian's Avalanche cloud data warehouse with its new Customer 360 Real-time Analytics solution runs on Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud platforms. Data can be migrated to Avalanche, enabling users to stay connected to tools they were using to analyze and visualize Customer 360 data.