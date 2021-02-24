Applause Launches Product Excellence Platform

Applause today launched its Product Excellence Platform (PEP) to help companies deliver digital experiences with insight into the quality and completeness of their digital assets.

"Customers today are won and lost through digital experiences. That is why the quality of digital assets—mobile apps, websites, voice-driven experiences and more—is critical to get right," said Doron Reuveni, Applause's CEO, founder, and chairman, in a statement. "To meet these needs, Applause continues to disrupt the testing market, having evolved from a services and solutions company to one that delivers a complete platform for driving product excellence. While others offer point tools, the PEP is the first holistic answer for digital quality and product excellence for the enterprise. This focus on quality and exceptionalism helps our clients ensure their end users keep coming back to the digital experiences they love."

The Applause Product Excellence Platform is built onthe following five core pillars:

SaaS products that include the Applause Codeless Automation and Bring Your Own Testers (BYOT) SaaS products;

Multi-Point functional testing capabilities and specialized testing;

Deep domain expertise across vertical industries and use cases, including retail, media and; entertainment, financial services, travel and hospitality, healthcare, and IoT;

SaaS infrastructure that integrates into SDLC, testing, and development processes; and

Applause's uTest community of digital experts.

Applause also introduced two offerings that expand the Product Excellence Platform.

Applause Codeless Automation (ACA) helps users create test automation scripts without writing a single line of code. With ACA, any user can pick a device and, as they move through the test case, their actions are automatically recorded. ACA then translates that session into an automation script. Integration with leading environments through an open API enables teams to execute codeless test scripts on real devices for native Android and iOS mobile apps, with Web support coming soon. All issues are automatically captured and added to clients' bug tracking systems, and scripts will comply with Appium and Selenium.

"The Applause Codeless Automation product is something unique in the low-code/no-code testing space, as it is built for the enterprise, starting with the most advanced mobile support for both iOS and Android," said Rob Mason, chief technology officer of Applause, in a statement. "ACA is valuable for multiple stakeholders. Those responsible for business applications can use ACA to test apps without needing SDETs or outside help, and DevOps managers can import the test scripts generated by ACA into their existing pipelines. By addressing testing needs throughout organizations, ACA has the power to not only reduce the costs typically associated with automation, but it will also help brands get to full-fledged automation capabilities faster."

The second product is Applause In-Sprint Testing for features as they are being developed. Applause's API and two-way integration with bug tracking systems mean in-sprint testing can be executed entirely from within company systems and processes. Developers can send new features to Applause for manual testing and receive feedback and results almost immediately.