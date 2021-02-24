Semcasting and Stirista Partner to Advance Identity Resolution

Semcasting, creators of IP, location, and device-targeting Smart Zones technology, has created an AudienceDesigner (ADS) platform partnership with Stirista, a digital marketing solutions provider.

Together Semcasting and Stirista are expanding access to dentity resolution and audience targeting. Using IP addresses, location, public demographic profiles, hashed emails, mobile and home device signals, Semcasting is incorporating Stirista's data into its audience tool ADS identity graph.

Semcasting Smart Zones, which powers ADS, includes proprietary data for 254 million consumers and 22 million businesses and offers one-to-one targeting to more than 300 million home and business networks and 400 million mobile devices. The partnership with Stirista adds its database of 90 million households and 670 million hashed email addresses (HEMs) to the ADS graph.

The new partnership also makes available Stirista's self-serve media buying platform, AdStir, available to ADS clients. AdStir empowers marketers to run media against their CRM data and to activate their custom audiences through the ADS platform. AdStir provides advertisers with access to premium inventory across connected TV (CTV), over-the-top (OTT), mobile and display, in addition to allowing access to Stirista's deterministic data.