Podium Launches Campaigns for SMS Marketing

Podium, a provider of customer messaging platforms for local businesses, has added Podium Campaigns to its suite of interaction management tools, allowing local businesses to launch SMS text message marketing campaigns directly from the Podium platform.

"As we have seen a dramatic shift in the way that society communicates, there has been a rift opened up in the way that local businesses were able to effectively connect with their customers using conventional methods,” said Eric Rea, co-founder and CEO of Podium, in a statement. "Creating a tailor-made solution for local businesses to market to their customers via text has been one of the biggest requests we have had from our customers for years and was the next logical step in the expansion of Podium's platform. We're excited to roll out this feature to further enable local businesses to better serve their customers via channels they already use and trust."

Podium Campaigns was built to help local businesses grow and engage an SMS opt-in customer base. It centralizes customer conversations and allows users to manage SMS opt-in from multiple points in the customer’s journey on a single platform, including from Podium’s other tools like Reviews, Webchat and Payments. It also provides measurement and reporting of SMS campaigns with pre-built dashboards to provide insights of unsubscribes, reply rates, and more.