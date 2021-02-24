Searchspring Launches Geographic Merchandising

Searchspring, a site search and merchandising technology and services provider, today launched Geographic Merchandising, enabling online retailers todisplay content based on shoppers' geographic locations, local needs, and purchasing intentions.

"This new integration further validates our commitment to give retailers superpowers by delivering a personalized shopping experience at every touchpoint," said Searchspring's vice president of product, Ten Chu, in a statement. "In today's highly competitive e-commerce market, providing relevant results using search and merchandising tools has become paramount to capitalizing on the seismic shift in shopping behavior."