OptifiNow and Mobility Market Intelligence Partner
OptifiNow has integrated with Mobility Market Intelligence (MMI), a provider of real estate market intelligence and analytics technology, that allows OptifiNow's mortgage CRM and marketing platform to connect with MMI's database of realtor and loan originator production data.
MMI aggregates production statistics and other information on licensed realtors and loan originators nationwide.
"Mobility Market Intelligence provides lenders with critical data on realtors and originators that drive valuable, revenue generating partnerships," said Ben Teerlink, CEO of MMI, in a statement. "Mortgage lenders can utilize our data to find high quality realtor partners or identify top producing originators for recruitment. The integration with OptifiNow makes it even easier to take action on our data by creating powerful sales and marketing campaigns aimed at mortgage professionals in our database."
"Our integration with MMI provides a tremendous advantage for mortgage lenders," said OptifiNow founder and CEO John McGee in a statement. "We focused on making sure MMI data is right at our user's fingertips without having to leave our platform or login to another system. We are very proud to be partners with MMI and give our mortgage lending clients access to this valuable resource. We feel it gives them a distinct competitive advantage."
Related Articles
OptifiNow Partners with DoublePositive
30 Apr 2020
Integration provides an integrated call center for mortgage lenders.
OptifiNow Integrates with CRS' Credit Reports and Data Verification
14 May 2020
CRS' credit reports, public records, and other verification products are integrated into OptifiNow's sales and marketing automation platform.
Digideck and OptifiNow Partner for Sales Enablement
01 Oct 2020
Partnership adds Digideck's cloud-based presentations to OptifiNow's CRM and marketing automation platform.