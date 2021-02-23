LinkedIn Updates Pages

LinkedIn today rolled out several features on Pages to help companies strengthen their professional communities and connect with employees, customers, partners and brand advocates.

These include a My Company Tab on LinkedIn Pages that allows page administrators to curate organic content through a new Recommend tool and suggest trending articles for employees to reshare through a new Content Suggestions tool.

LinkedIn also added an Analytics feature to help users measure the reach and impact of their employee advocacy programs and an employee verification tool.

Linked also brought Lead Gen Forms into Product Pages, allowing companies to capture leads through pre-filled forms populated with members' LinkedIn profile data. When members click on products, their LinkedIn profile information automatically populates an in-app form that they can submit to learn more about the products

Another new feature helps Page administrators engage with customers, partners, and fans using the Stories format. When posting a Story, they can use the swipe up feature to direct audiences to destination URLs, like landing pages, right from the Story frame.