Pega Launches Low-Code App Development Toolset

Pegasystems has added features to Pega Mobile that further simplify the development of mobile apps from any Pega desktop application.

Pega Mobile can guide users to design enterprise mobile apps without ever touching a line of code and deploy native apps in iOS or Android. Business logic is centrally managed across all applications, which means app changes can be automatically deployed across every channel instead of recoding each one by hand.

Available today for App Studio users within Pega Platform, the newest Pega Mobile features provide the following:

Back-end improvements for a more user-friendly experience;

Enhanced app authoring features such as adding swiping action to mobile menu lists, setting up push notifications, and simulating how it will act via a device preview screen;

Customizable branding options that allow users to upload their own logos or pick from Pega's library of icons and color schemes; and

Expanded offline capabilities, with All Pega mobile apps designed to be used offline and synched later when an internet connection is restored, including mobile apps developed via the Pega Cosmos design system.