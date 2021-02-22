Flybits Launches Privacy-First Guided Opt-In

Flybits, providers of a digital experience platform for financial services, has released Privacy-First Guided Opt-In Experience, allowing individuals to control their personal data.

"Consumer privacy and security are among the most important issues facing financial institutions today, especially as consumers grow increasingly wary of where their data is going and how it's being used," said Jordanne Pavao, vice president of product at Flybits, in a statement. "Our new guided opt-in flow offers three levels of permissions: concierge service, location tracking, and notifications as well as explaining what data is required, how it will be used, and the promise of data privacy."