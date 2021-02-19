Salesmsg Adds Native SMS Integration for ActiveCampaign
Salesmsg, provider of a two-way business text messaging platform for sales, marketing, and support, has integrated with ActiveCampaign.
ActiveCampaign users can now text-enable their accounts in seconds, create text messages natively inside automations, and never switch tabs to send and receive texts using the Chrome Browser Extension. Users can also choose the send number and set the action trigger, such as tags being added or removed.
"No one ever said, 'I love managing multiple platforms to get one thing done.' Managing a bunch of systems is a pain," said Chris Brisson, founder and CEO of Salesmsg, in a statement.. "This new feature keeps it simple. Connect Salesmsg, create your ActiveCampaign automation, add your texts, and manage everything in one place."
