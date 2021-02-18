Merkle Discontinues Aquila Brand

Merkle, a customer experience management (CXM) company and part of dentsu, is retiring its data analytics brand Merkle Aquila. The business will now be known as Merkle.

The rebrand marks the final step in Aquila's integration into Merkle's combined analytics offering, which includes its customer and digital analytics practices. Merkle acquired data analytics specialist Aquila Insight in 2017. Since then, the company experienced sustained growth and doubled in size through the Merkle Aquila brand.