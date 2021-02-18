Merkle Discontinues Aquila Brand
Merkle, a customer experience management (CXM) company and part of dentsu, is retiring its data analytics brand Merkle Aquila. The business will now be known as Merkle.
The rebrand marks the final step in Aquila's integration into Merkle's combined analytics offering, which includes its customer and digital analytics practices. Merkle acquired data analytics specialist Aquila Insight in 2017. Since then, the company experienced sustained growth and doubled in size through the Merkle Aquila brand.
"The Aquila team has been a fantastic addition to our business, and I am excited about the opportunity that combining our capabilities brings to our clients' transformation programs," said Anne Stagg, CEO of Merkle and dentsu CXM Service Line, UK, in a statement. "The integration of our data analytics business has transformed the service we offer, bringing leading-edge data science, AI, and automation to help a wide range of clients stay ahead of the fast-changing technology landscape."
"The integration of the Aquila brand is the final step in delivering a market-leading combined analytics offering to our clients, which is unique to Merkle," said Margaret Wagner, president of Merkle and CEO of dentsu's CXM Service Line in EMEA, in a statement. "The business has gone from strength to strength over the past three years, and this growth will continue as it fuels our customer experience management offering to clients across the region."