Bizzabo Launches Global Partner Program

Bizzabo, an events platform provider, today launched its Global Partner Program for affiliated agencies, systems integrators, software resellers, and other B2B technology and service providers.

"At Bizzabo, our mission is to bring people together and to make events more rewarding for everyone involved. And we know we are not alone," said Alon Alroy, co-founder, chief marketing officer, and chief customer officer at Bizzabo, in a statement. "By launching this program, we are committing ourselves to enabling a partner community that helps clients create impactful and engaging experiences while transforming events into their business growth engine."