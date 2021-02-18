Leadspace and ZoomInfo Partner

Leadspace, a business-to-business (B2B) customer data platform provider, and ZoomInfo, a go-to-market intelligence solutions provider, today announced a strategic partnership that gives sales and marketing teams B2B intelligence with enterprise-level data management and activation tools. Leadspace users now get access via new connectors to ZoomInfo's B2B intelligence.

"We talk to many B2B companies that work with ZoomInfo and see tremendous value in their intelligence solutions," said Amnon Mishor, Leadspace's founder and chief technology officer, in a statement. "We'vepartnered with ZoomInfo on some strategic clients and proven the added benefits of the Leadspace platform in being able to unify other data and intelligence with the ZoomInfo data, then activate it across channels. It's really the best of all worlds for our customers."

"Every B2B enterprise can benefit from the new Leadspace and ZoomInfo integration," said Chris Hays, ZoomInfo's chief revenue officer, in a statement. "We believe making our data available through a leading customer data platform for unification and activation is the new frontier for B2B sales and marketing, and it's a great way for customers to see even greater return on their investment in data."