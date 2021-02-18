Showpad Partners with Threekit on 3D Visualization and Augmented Reality

Showpad, a sales enablement software provider, and Threekit have partnered to bring enhanced 3D visualization and augmented reality to Showpad's platform for virtual sales experiences.

Through this partnership, organizations can use Threekit's technology to configure 3D and augmented reality content directly inside the Showpad platform in real time.

Through this partnership, sales teams can now do the following:

Enable visual configuration for complex products and solutions at scale;

Let buyers see configured products in augmented reality;

Use Threekit's Virtual Photographer tool to create images at scale; and

Create interactive product experiences.