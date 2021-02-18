Showpad Partners with Threekit on 3D Visualization and Augmented Reality
Showpad, a sales enablement software provider, and Threekit have partnered to bring enhanced 3D visualization and augmented reality to Showpad's platform for virtual sales experiences.
Through this partnership, organizations can use Threekit's technology to configure 3D and augmented reality content directly inside the Showpad platform in real time.
Through this partnership, sales teams can now do the following:
- Enable visual configuration for complex products and solutions at scale;
- Let buyers see configured products in augmented reality;
- Use Threekit's Virtual Photographer tool to create images at scale; and
- Create interactive product experiences.
"As sales conversations increasingly shift to virtual environments, it's more challenging than ever before for sellers to engage buyers," said Louis Jonckheere, chief product officer and co-founder of Showpad, in a statement. "With Threekit's visualization technologies, sellers now have a highly engaging way to deliver the best buying experience by allowing their prospects and customers to configure specific products and then see exactly how they look. This is a game-changer in today's complex and competitive selling environment."
"Sales enablement is an incredibly important part of building a great sales team, and Showpad is an amazing solution for teams to communicate value more effectively," said Matt Gorniak, CEO of Threekit, in a statement. "We're thrilled to be partnering with Showpad so that now any Showpad customer can also engage buyers with interactive 3D and AR to drive more confidence and faster sales."