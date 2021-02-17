Reveal Mobile Launches Exposure-Based Attribution
Reveal Mobile, a geofencing marketing company, has launched exposure-based attribution reporting for advertising campaigns as part of its VISIT Local software.
With this new capability, VISIT Local users can measure campaign performance by tying ad views to in-store foot traffic. It lets users know who visited a retail location as a result of being served a pixeled ad. Daily updates to attribution give marketers the opportunity to adjust campaigns mid-flight, further maximizing the advertising investment.
VISIT Local's POI database also enables marketers to see campaign impact among three cohorts: existing customers, competitors' customers, and new customers who were not previously in-market.
"Being able to know if an ad drove foot traffic to a specific location has been the domain of only the largest agencies and brands, and it's been a considerable expense for advertisers," said Brian Handly, CEO of Reveal Mobile, in a statement. "VISIT Local has leveled the playing field. We are democratizing attribution. Now smaller agencies, media companies, and advertisers of any size can prove return on ad spend with pixel-based attribution built right in to our self-serve geofencing marketing platform."
