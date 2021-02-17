Reveal Mobile Launches Exposure-Based Attribution

Reveal Mobile, a geofencing marketing company, has launched exposure-based attribution reporting for advertising campaigns as part of its VISIT Local software.

With this new capability, VISIT Local users can measure campaign performance by tying ad views to in-store foot traffic. It lets users know who visited a retail location as a result of being served a pixeled ad. Daily updates to attribution give marketers the opportunity to adjust campaigns mid-flight, further maximizing the advertising investment.

VISIT Local's POI database also enables marketers to see campaign impact among three cohorts: existing customers, competitors' customers, and new customers who were not previously in-market.