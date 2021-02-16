Pattern89 Adds AI-Driven Capabilities

Pattern89, a company whose platform uses artificial intelligence (AI) to predict digital marketing performance, has added features to enhance visibility into ad performance.

"Marketing isn't about educated guesses anymore. It's about data and creativity. Brands and agencies want to use artificial intelligence to unlock the data behind every creative idea," said R.J. Talyor, CEO and founder of Pattern89, in a statement. "So we listened to our customers and upgraded both the Pattern89 application and our API to power every creative decision they make."