Pattern89 Adds AI-Driven Capabilities
Pattern89, a company whose platform uses artificial intelligence (AI) to predict digital marketing performance, has added features to enhance visibility into ad performance.
"Marketing isn't about educated guesses anymore. It's about data and creativity. Brands and agencies want to use artificial intelligence to unlock the data behind every creative idea," said R.J. Talyor, CEO and founder of Pattern89, in a statement. "So we listened to our customers and upgraded both the Pattern89 application and our API to power every creative decision they make."
Featured updates include the following:
- More than 300 billion data points around digital marketing trends;
- Custom performance dashboards and simplified alerts that showcase creative performance drivers across funnel stages, verticals, demographics, and more and the immediate impact of their ads with its Do This for Me functionality;
- Advanced analytics across more than 49,000 creative dimensions help marketers understand how their creative impacts ad performance relative to their dynamic benchmarks; and
- New APIs to integrate Pattern89's creative insights with marketing automation tools.